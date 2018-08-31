GALVESTON
A recent change to the city’s tree protection rules could put Galveston in line for a big recognition.
On Aug. 23, the Galveston City Council quietly approved a change to the city code, editing language to make it clear the city has the authority and the responsibility to manage public trees.
In practice, the city already had that power, officials said. But the language change means that now, officially, the city has to abide by the same rules when it moves or cuts down trees as private developers.
“It was one sentence and it said no person can harm anything in a public place,” said Catherine Gorman, the city’s assistant planning director. That one line meant that, technically, the city was prohibiting itself from doing anything with public trees.
“We couldn’t take out a tree without violating the code, which was ridiculous,” Gorman said.
The goal of the language change isn’t to give the city more room to remove trees, but to be clear that the city is taking responsibility for their care, officials said.
The changes were made at the request of the Galveston Tree Committee, a volunteer board that seeks to preserve and maintain public trees around the city.
The board asked the city to change the code so the committee could apply for Galveston to be declared an official “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, Gorman said.
The honorary designation recognizes cities that make greater efforts to preserve trees and green space. With the ordinance changes, the city is now qualified to apply for the designation. The hope is for the city to officially have the title by October, said Priscilla Files, a member of the tree committee and the executive director of Galveston Island Tree Conservancy.
“It’s an honor to be one,” Files said. There are more than 3,400 Tree City USA communities in the United States and about 80 in Texas. Galveston would be the first city in the county to earn the title if the city’s application is approved.
Galveston already is well-known nationally for its efforts to preserve and restore trees around the island. In 2008, Hurricane Ike’s floodwater killed about 40,000 trees on the island, Files said. In the 10 years since, the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy has replanted more than 18,000 trees, she said.
The Arbor Day Foundation asks cities how much time and money they spent on tree projects as one of the items to consider when receiving a donation. Galveston had no problem meeting a threshold there, officials said. The city spent $1.8 million on tree projects in 2016, and budgets around $200,000 annually for tree maintenance.
Galveston does have laws to preserve trees from being torn down.
Developers are required to get permission to cut down or move any tree with a diameter of more than 10 inches around. If a tree does need to be removed, the developer must either plant new trees or pay into a fund that will pay for future public planting.
“We do all the right things,” said Nancy Greenfield, another member of the committee. “We just want to get recognized for it.”
Tree advocates argue that trees increase property value and reduce energy consumption in places where they’re plentiful. They also can help prevent stormwater runoff during rainstorms. Being a Tree City also will open up the door for more larger project grants, Greenfield said.
“It shows there’s a community concern and desire to preserve our tree canopy,” she said.
If the city can earn more grants, the committee hopes to start a project to place more trees along the outside rights of way along Broadway, on Harborside Drive and on The Strand.
