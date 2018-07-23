GALVESTON
Galveston middle school students attending public schools will return to classes in the fall with clear or mesh backpacks after changes to campus policies.
Two middle schools — Collegiate Academy at Weis and Central Media Arts Academy — within the district already require clear or mesh backpacks, said Dyann Polzin, a spokeswoman for the Galveston Independent School District.
But in recent weeks, the administration at Austin Middle announced it also would require clear or mesh backpacks at the start of the new school year, she said.
Although officials have long discussed the plans, the move happened amid heightened concerns about school safety after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others at Santa Fe High School in May.
The decisions were made at the campus level, not by the school board, Polzin said.
Other district campuses, such as Ball High School, don’t impose restrictions on student backpacks, and see-through backpacks are not part of the district-wide school safety plan, Polzin said.
Clear or mesh backpack policies have been instituted in some school districts across the state for safety reasons.
But some parents raised concerns about student privacy and questioned whether see-through backpacks would really be an effective safety measure.
Gwynetheia Pope’s daughter is entering middle school and worried the policy might contribute to girls being ridiculed if students see feminine hygiene products in their bags.
“They’re girls, and in some instances things need to be covered,” Pope said. “I don’t want to put her in a situation where she’s being made fun of.”
But Pope could understand what inspired the policy change, she said. It’s an unfortunate reality that schools have to be concerned about safety and whether students are taking weapons to school, she said.
“I may not agree with it, but I get it,” Pope said. “If I had to choose between her privacy and her safety, I’d certainly choose her safety.”
Still, Pope had doubts about how much safer the backpacks would make students. If a student was intent on bringing a gun to school, a backpack likely would not stop it, she said.
Galveston is the only school district in the county to require clear backpacks at some campuses. Some of the other largest districts, including Clear Creek, Dickinson and Texas City, will not require clear backpacks at campuses this fall, officials said.
Santa Fe school district officials could still consider a requirement.
A safety committee for Clear Creek school district had considered the requirement, but ultimately could not reach agreement on it, according to the district.
“The CCISD School Safety Committee could not reach consensus on a clear backpack policy at this time due to the timing of the committee and the start of the school year, realities that students can still hide prohibited items in the backpack, concern of weight of school contents and durability of plastic backpacks, student privacy, and lack of evidence that such a program would deter a motivated individual from causing harm,” the district said.
The policy had not been the subject of discussion at other area school districts. Texas City Independent School District won’t be considering the change this year, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“If we were going to make a change, we would need to give the parents enough time for the change,” Tortorici said.
