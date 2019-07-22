GALVESTON
The city and Galveston Municipal Police Association continue to disagree about how much of a raise police should get in a bargaining session that’s scheduled to wrap up Tuesday.
The city last week proposed an 11 percent raise for officers over the next four years. Police officers would receive a 3 percent raise in the first year, then raises of 4 percent, 2 percent and 2 percent in the following three years.
The police association wants a pay raise that’s closer to the average of what officers in comparable cities make, said Gregory Cagle, a Houston attorney the police union hired for the negotiation.
That raise would vary by position from 3.61 percent to 8.59 percent, according to a city-produced market analysis document.
The city can’t afford to give police that high a raise when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, said Lowell Denton, a San Antonio attorney the city hired for the negotiations.
The city wants police officers that are well paid, Denton said.
But the city’s facing a tight budget in the upcoming few years and doesn’t have the money to pay police what they want right away, Denton said.
The city might be able to pay police a raise based on the market average later in the fiscal year, likely in 2020, Denton said. The city is taking time to again analyze the pay rates of officers in other cities, including Pearland, League City, Texas City and San Marcos, Denton said.
As part of the bargaining negotiations, the city and police association agreed to a list of what cities to compare Galveston to. The final list of which cities was agreed upon on Monday.
An earlier list of comparable cities included South Padre Island, which like Galveston is a popular Texas beach tourism destination. The police association disagreed with its inclusion, however, citing the city’s small permanent population of around 2,800 people.
Galveston is facing increased health care and police pension costs this year, and is anticipating a state-mandated cap on property tax revenue growth in the 2021 fiscal year will likely curb large increases to city revenue.
The association wants a larger raise to be competitive in attracting new officers and retaining its current force, Cagle said.
“The police department is bleeding,” Cagle said.
The city also began broadcasting video of the negotiations Monday morning to its social media page.
While the police and city previously agreed not to broadcast the meetings, the city decided to do so after a contractor for Houston consultant Wayne Dolcefino brought a camera to Monday’s meeting, Denton said.
In response, a city public information officer recorded the meeting on her own phone, and broadcast the meeting on the city’s Facebook page.
Dolcefino, who worked for years as an ABC Channel 13 reporter and now operates a media consulting firm, promoted the interests of the police union during discussions aimed at fixing the ailing police pension earlier this year.
The pension was brought back into compliance with state legislation passed in May.
The city didn’t want Dolcefino’s recording to be cut in a way that wasn’t accurate, Denton said.
“We’re not going to have our message spun and cut and pasted,” Denton said.
The police union didn’t know Dolcefino’s consultant was coming, Cagle said.
No one paid Dolcefino to send someone to the meetings to record and the recording wasn’t live broadcasted, Dolcefino said Monday.
He wanted the meetings to be seen by the public, he said.
“It’s a public meeting,” Dolcefino said.
Talks resume Tuesday morning.
