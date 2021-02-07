East Beach Kite Festival

“This is an event that’s very weather-sensitive,” Bert Dagnon, pictured here releasing a box kite, said of his proposed kite and drone festival. “The June date was not just ‘pick a date out of a hat.’ The June date was when we have a 70 percent likelihood that we’ll have winds that are conducive to holding this event.”

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

A kite and drone festival proposed for East Beach raised concerns last week about how such events might interfere with a vital nesting period for birds, prompting the organizer to walk away in frustration.

The Question of the Week is Should Galveston deny requests for events that could disturb or harm local wildlife?

