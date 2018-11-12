Six Galveston firefighters left Monday morning to help fight what appear to be among the most destructive wildfires in California history.
Galveston firefighters are part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System team ordered west over the weekend by Gov. Greg Abbott, responding to a request for help from the California Office of Emergency Services.
Texas is providing 200 firefighters and 55 fire engines from local departments across the state as well as teams from the Texas Forest Service and Texas A&M University.
Galveston’s department, in addition to six firefighters, provided two brush trucks to the deployment.
Galveston firefighters who left at 5:30 a.m. Monday are Mike Varela Jr., Bryan Lee, Scott Zahara, Steven Beall and Austin Brinkley.
Lee, along with Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko, was part of a six-member Galveston team that went to California in August to fight Northern California wildfires.
The Galveston team, along with firefighters from Webster, will spend two days in transit before meeting up with other Texas teams in California and receiving their assignments, according to Marissa Barnett, public information officer for the city of Galveston.
“This will be a 14-day activation with the possibility of a personnel swap in 10 days,” Barnett said. “In their absence, personnel will be hired overtime to backfill their positions here.”
All expenses incurred for the deployment will be reimbursed by California through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Barnett said.
This most recent round of California fires started Thursday in both Northern and Southern California. The Northern California fire, referred to as the Camp Fire, has resulted so far in 113,000 acres burned with 29 fatalities confirmed, 228 people reported missing and three firefighters injured. The number of residences and commercial structures destroyed in the fire is estimated to be more than 6,400, according to reports from Cal Fire, the state’s fire emergency reporting agency.
As of mid-day Monday, the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California had burned 91,572 acres with two confirmed fatalities, three firefighters injured and 370 structures destroyed, Cal Fire reported. A second Southern California fire, the Hill Fire burning northwest of Los Angeles, burned 4,531 acres and was 80 percent contained.
Strong winds Monday impeded fighting the Woolsey Fire that, as of Monday afternoon, was 20 percent contained. The Camp Fire was about 25 percent contained.
Galveston firefighters are headed to southern California, Barnett said.
In his statement, Gov. Abbott affirmed the need for cooperative firefighting efforts.
“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing,” Abbott said.
“As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the state of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”
