The U.S. Postal Service has dispatched agents to investigate mail theft and check fraud occurring is Galveston, but has not responded to nine questions about the crimes lawmakers posed last month, officials said Monday.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz sent a joint inquiry to the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 11 posing nine questions about mail theft and check fraud in the 14th Congressional District of Texas. The deadline for a response was Friday.
“On Friday, we were informed by the USPS Office of Inspector General that they have agents on the ground investigating and will respond to our letter soon,” Cruz and Weber wrote to The Daily News on Monday.
There was no indication about when exactly the Postal Service would respond to the letter, however.
The November letter from Cruz and Weber was addressed to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Hull and Texas 2 District Manager David Camp. The letter was prompted in part by this ongoing Daily News special report about the crimes and cites excerpts from past articles.
“We write today to inquire about the increase in postal theft in Texas’ 14th Congressional District and to ask what steps the United States Postal Service is taking to combat this urgent and ongoing problem,” Cruz and Weber wrote in a letter to the USPS in November.
Many constituents have contacted Cruz’s and Weber’s offices about mail theft in the past months, according to the letter.
“This is occurring every day across Southeast Texas,” the letter states.
The Daily News series found that from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Those cases are almost certainly only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
The vast majority of the stolen checks were mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
Local bankers told The Daily News recovering money stolen from their customers was a daunting process that costs their businesses both time and money.
And some local victims told The Daily News their bank accounts had been cleaned out and they hadn’t been able to recover the money.
“It is shocking when even one instance of postal theft occurs,” Cruz and Weber wrote. “But when it has repeatedly been happening at this magnitude, something must be done.”
Lawmakers asked Postal Service leaders to answer these questions by Dec. 2:
• What is the status of any USPS investigations regarding postal theft in Southeast Texas?
• What methods are being used to investigate the mail theft at the Bob Lyons Post Office?
• Has the USPS documented an increase in mail theft complaints in recent years? If so, please share the data you have compiled related to these complaints.
• Does the Houston-Galveston region have a higher postal theft rate than other areas across the country? If not, how does it rank?
• How many complaints of check washing or mail theft has the Postal Inspection Service or Office of the Inspector General received related to the Galveston Post Office?
• Is the USPS partnering with local and/or federal law enforcement to investigate these crimes? If so, what actions are they taking to combat this issue?
• What operational changes has USPS made or is planning to make at the Galveston Post Office location or other area facilities to address check washing or mail theft?
• What steps can people take to better protect themselves from postal theft?
• Where can people go to report issues of postal theft?
“I’m very concerned by reports of mail theft and check fraud in Texas,” Cruz told The Daily News. “The U.S. Postal Service and law enforcement must get to the bottom of how this is happening and what can be done to stop it.”
Secure mail is such a fundamental need that the Founding Fathers included a postal clause in the Constitution, Cruz said.
“I’m working with law enforcement to see what can be done to support these efforts from the Senate,” Cruz said.
Weber on Nov. 11 told The Daily News lawmakers would continue to push the Postal Service toward resolution of the problem.
“The idea of thieving, stealing, and taking from others in Texas doesn’t fly, and it must end,” Weber said.
“We will continue to push for answers from the USPS on the steps they take to resolve the ongoing theft for the folks in Galveston.
“Postal crime has spiraled out of control, and the USPS must take steps to combat this crisis in Galveston County and nationwide.”
Weber in an October interview told The Daily News a probe of the Post Office had begun and would leave “no stone unturned.”
The Postal Service on Oct. 24 announced it had launched a survey of mail theft cases and responses.
“We initiated this project’s survey phase on Sept. 2, 2022,” the Inspector General’s Office said on its website. “Based on that work, we will assess the Postal Service’s response to mail theft by reviewing mail theft complaints and cases for a sample of locations nationwide.”
The report is set for release in March 2023, according to the Inspector General’s Office website.
Lawmakers would continue to pressure the Postal Service to answer the nine questions, Cruz and Weber said.
“We will continue to press them for a substantive response to our letter,” Cruz and Weber said on Monday.
