Tink Jackson took the position of city manager of La Marque promising transparency in government, and transparency is what residents got at a town hall meeting on Tuesday night — a candid and thorough appraisal of what the city absolutely must do to improve its physical and economic circumstances, and how much it will cost taxpayers, as the city manager sees it.
Jackson’s town hall was held in anticipation of city council approving a city budget he and department heads have hammered out that includes a property tax rate hike, a restructured utilities rate and a parks fee tacked onto every utility bill. Council will take up the budget next week.
“For the average homeowner, we’re talking the cost of a Big Mac or about $5 per month in additional property taxes,” Jackson said, laying out the rationale for the first property tax increase in 14 years in a city plagued by deferred maintenance and out of date infrastructure — as the city manager sees it.
Add to that a utility rate increase averaging about $2.50 per household, with commercial accounts paying a much higher rate than residential users, and $2 tagged onto the utility bill to pay for parks improvements.
Ten dollars per month per household, on average, will pay for a long list of long-needed improvements, Jackson said: two new fire trucks for a town with two barely usable trucks; sewer and drainage system improvements; a design and the beginning of construction on a new wastewater treatment plant; parks with amenities that will attract children and visitors alike; heavy equipment that the city will own rather than rent; an improved police station; an upgraded water tower; and additional city employees and salaries that will encourage employees to stay in La Marque rather than work elsewhere.
The budget the new city manager — Jackson just arrived in May — has given the La Marque city council is ambitious and proactive, and Jackson’s not budging on the urgent need for every part of it in a city where many systems are as old as 70 years and few are newer than 40 years.
The audience had a few questions.
“I coach soccer and somebody took our goals,” one man said. “Where can we get goals for practice and games?”
Jackson pointed to a city employee in the audience.
“See him immediately after this meeting,” he said.
A woman took the podium.
“Property values have gone up 35 percent in three to four years,” she said. “Are you taking that into consideration? Additional revenue came in from that, and I beg to differ with an average home value of $75,000. There are lots of properties on the rolls for less than they sell for. Can you work with tax appraisal districts on that?”
“No,” Jackson said. Only the Legislature and county assessors can do that. The city doesn’t do that.
“I’m just worried,” she said. “La Marque has a stigma about it and has for several years. If we have a tax rate higher than League City, Texas City and Friendswood, I’m worried about trying to get people in here to buy because taxes are so high and we have nothing to offer, like amenities and good schools.”
“Kind of like the chicken and the egg, isn’t it?” Jackson said. To increase sales tax revenues, to attract businesses, to get the amenities to attract new homeowners, residents and the city have to pay on the front end or risk never having the things that attract people to cities, like good parks, things to do, public safety — the things governments provide, he said.
“So you think we’re going to take our chances, build it and they will come?” she said.
Jackson said he was committed to La Marque and improving it.
“I had hoped to retire sooner rather than later, but now that I’m here, I’m not going anywhere else,” he said. “This will be my last job. When I leave here in 15 years, all of these things are going to be built. Sales tax will be up significantly.”
“We have to invest in this city to do that,” he said.
The woman at the podium shifted her posture slightly, from leaning on it to standing straight.
“Well, hats off to you for getting city council to go for this,” she said. “I think they fought it for a long time. So hats off.”
Jackson credited the city council with foresight to make improvements to the city.
“They know where they need to go,” he said. “It’s not my direction. It’s their direction.
“I just gave them a road map to get there.”
