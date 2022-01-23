Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea U.S.N.-Camp Number 2 hosted a ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Galveston on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1863 Battle of Galveston during the Civil War.
Members of the camp, dressed in Civil War garb, observed the solemn occasion with prayer, music and a rifle volley.
The battle, fought between Union and Confederate forces on sea and land on New Year's Day in 1863, resulted in the Confederacy expelling occupying Union troops from Galveston.
Lea, a Union naval officer and the camp's namesake, was killed aboard his ship, the USS Harriet Lane, during the battle. After being mortally wounded, he was found by his father, Albert Lea, a major in the Confederate Army, who was present at the battle and boarded the ship to check on the welfare of his son.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.