GALVESTON
Although concerns about flooding left the city council undecided about purchasing 26.3 acres of Scholes International Airport property where the city wants to encourage development of middle-income housing, the council last week agreed to the appraised price of $1.362 million.
The city council has until the end of 2019 to decide whether to buy the land, which is adjacent to a smaller parcel it already owns and where it wants to see residential development middle-class buyers can afford.
The airport wants to sell the unused property at the southeastern corner of Airway Lane and Travel Air Road, because it doesn’t generate revenue, airport Director Mike Shahan said.
The city owns and operates the airport, but the airport sustains itself on its own revenues.
“We can’t use it because there’s a 45-foot canal between airport land and that land,” Shahan said. “We don’t need that property. It could be developed, but it just doesn’t make sense.”
With money from the sale, airport leadership plans to build a warehouse to lease to city departments and businesses for additional airport revenue, Shahan said.
“We’re self-sufficient and we want to maintain that self-sufficiency,” Shahan said. “We don’t want to cost the taxpayers any money.”
If the city decides to buy the property, officials hope to sell it to a developer to construct middle-income residential units and expand the city’s tax base.
Residents worry development of the land, which contains 9 acres of wetlands, would increase area flooding.
“You’re creating a situation where you’re flooding our properties on the outskirts of the property,” resident William Glenn said. “I just don’t see the dream you have being located in the right place.”
The city council at its regular meeting Thursday agreed to the price of $1.362 million. The Federal Aviation Administration must approve the release of the land and also approved the airport’s asking price.
“We’re not writing a check today to buy the property,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said during Thursday’s meeting. “There’s a lot of considerations to be had before we actually make the decision to buy the property.”
District 6 Council Member Jackie Cole voted against Thursday’s decision, advocating for exploration into other areas for building new homes.
“I think this is a really, really, really good project,” Cole said. “I think the particular piece of property is too vulnerable to be used for that use.”
If the city decides not to purchase the land, the airport will release it for public auction, Shahan said. He and other city leaders also would consider selling the property to a developer to build a commercial project, he said.
The process to release the 26.3-acre property for sale began in 2017. Shahan submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration in September a year ago.
The city council had until Oct. 15 this year to approve the administration’s appraised $1.362 million value.
The city already owns a 5.5-acre tract of land in the same area, purchased in June 2017. The city plans to assess the feasibility of building middle-income housing on both that tract and the 26.3-acre parcel.
For now, the smaller property remains undeveloped, Shahan said.
