Fire departments across Galveston County gathered to climb 110 flights of stairs and honor those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001.
Firefighters, as well as friends and relatives, endured the heat and walked 110 flights, the number of floors in the World Trade Center towers, as a small recognition of the lives given 18 years ago.
League City, Nassau Bay, San Leon, Friendswood and Houston fire departments and a few other agencies attended the community event. Girl Scout Troop 265 volunteered to hand out water and snacks to the participants.
League City plans to continue hosting the event for as long as possible.
“May we never forget that freedom has never really been free,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
