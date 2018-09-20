WEBSTER
For about an hour Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz entertained a group of more than 200 Republicans inside an Italian restaurant in Webster with tales of his battles with liberals and Democrats in Washington.
Cruz was making a campaign stop in the city after a day at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. He said it was the 22nd town hall event he’d held in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 6 mid-term election, in which he’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Cruz talked about how he’d beaten TV host Jimmy Kimmel in basketball, and how he and the Republican majority in Congress had made great strides in appointing conservative judges to federal courts, cutting taxes and nearly dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Near the end of a question-and-answer session, Cruz took a question from Scot Rice, husband of Flo Rice, a Santa Fe ISD substitute teacher injured in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, which left 10 dead and 13 wounded.
Before Cruz could answer Rice’s question about potentially considering school shooters as terrorists, he was interrupted by shouting from the crowd.
Rhonda Hart shouted at Cruz and accused him of mistreating her and other victims’ families and ignoring her appeals for gun-control legislation after the shooting. Hart’s daughter, Kimberly Vaughn, was one of the 10 people killed inside Santa Fe High School on May 18.
“You still have not introduced common-sense reforms that would save innocent lives,” Hart said, while standing on a chair and being shouted at by some attendees.
She also said Cruz’s office had sent her a flag bearing her daughter’s name in a package addressed to her ex-husband, who she called abusive.
It was the most charged moment of the night, which featured a crowd showering Cruz with applause and cheers of “Veto Beto.”
Cruz spoke for more than eight minutes responding to Hart’s call for more restrictive gun-control legislation, which he does not support. He said schools need more armed police officers.
“The number-one thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun,” Cruz said. “We may disagree, but the people of Texas believe that an armed police officer is the best way to stop a criminal.”
Cruz has proposed legislation that would allow federal education funding to pay for school security, including for armed school staff members.
Hart, an out-spoken critic of government leaders in the four months since the shooting, left the event before it ended.
Cruz and campaign representatives disputed some of Hart’s criticisms — including that Cruz’s office did not respond to Hart’s queries. Cruz or his staff had tried to call Hart at least four times, they said.
After the event, Cruz said he respected Hart’s opinions, but did not agree with them.
“Those are not the views of most of the parents in Santa Fe,” he said.
Cruz’s appearance in Webster came just more than a month before the start of early voting in the mid-term elections.
Cruz is facing a stiff challenge from O’Rourke, an El Paso Democrat who has out-raised him by millions of dollars and is polling close to Cruz.
Cruz admonished Republicans in the room not to be complacent about his chances.
“The hard left, they’re angry, they’re energized, they’re filled with hatred about President Trump,” Cruz said. “We are going to see in November record-breaking Democratic turnout.”
Cruz and O’Rourke are scheduled to debate tonight at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. The debate will be broadcast locally on Houston Public Media.
