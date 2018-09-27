GALVESTON
Tucker the macaw created a big commotion last week on local online lost-and-found forums when its owner reported he had flown away, but perhaps not as big as when a Galveston security officer found him on Sunday.
Lakitha Freeman was making her rounds at the Galveston College on Sunday evening, checking for unlocked doors and suspicious people, when she spotted something conspicuously green by one of the entrances to Moody Hall, she said.
“I was like ‘Oh Lord, if it’s one of those big green iguanas, then I’m gone,’” Freeman said. “I don’t like those. But when it started getting closer, I saw it was a parrot.”
She tapped her leg and the bird, a Hahn’s macaw worth about $1,500, flew over to her and started climbing up.
“By the time it got to my thigh, I just didn’t know if I could handle it anymore,” Freeman said. “It wasn’t an iguana, but I still wasn’t ready for those claws.”
Freeman called the Galveston Island Humane Society about the macaw, and an animal control officer was sent out to catch it. But when the officer attempted to put Tucker in his truck, he flew away again.
The officer ended up leaving, but Freeman had an idea about where it might have gone, she said. She went to the second floor of one of the buildings and opened a window and Tucker quickly flew over.
“He was letting me know ‘You’re looking for me? Well I’m looking for you, too,’” she said.
Now, when people visit Freeman’s house, where she’s keeping Tucker until his owner, island resident the Rev. Shawn Plant, can retrieve him, the bird is the main attraction, she said.
Freeman bought a cage and food to keep the macaw comfortable, and her family and friends like to hear what Tucker can say.
“He says ‘Hello,’ ‘Hi,’ and ‘Come here, Tucker,’” she said. “I can see why.”
