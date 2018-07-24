GALVESTON
Galveston property owners will get an additional 5 percent reduction on their flood insurance premiums next year because of new construction requirements and other changes.
The city this week announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency had improved Galveston’s score on the Community Rating System, which is a volunteer program for communities eligible for flood insurance. The program considers what cities do to mitigate flooding and how they promote awareness about flood insurance or flood dangers, among other things.
The city’s rating improved from Class 7 to Class 6, which means residents living within the city will get an additional 5 percent reduction in the cost of flood insurance premiums, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said Monday.
Galveston qualified for the rating increase because of increased outreach to residents and new requirements for new construction, Fortin said.
In Class 6, people who own property in Special Flood Hazard Areas will receive a 20 percent discount on their annual flood insurance program beginning in May, according to the emergency management agency. People who own property in the X flood zone will receive a 10 percent reduction on their policies, according to the agency.
“This is more than a reduction in premiums for our residents,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “Participation and advancement in this program means that our staff is more knowledgeable about floodplain management and our residents are more informed about mitigation and flood insurance.”
Galveston’s had a Class 7 community rating since 2014, Fortin said. Because of the rating, policyholders get a 15 percent discount on insurance, while those with policies in riskier zones receive a 5 percent reduction, she said.
The new rating stems from changes at the city, including proper documentation of elevation certificates and permit enforcement, increased distribution of public information and emergency response protocols, among other measures, Planning Director Tim Tietjens said.
A new “freeboarding” requirement mandating new properties be built at higher elevations, as well as enhanced mapping tools, also helped improve the rating, Tietjens said.
The freeboarding rule demands structures be built 18 inches higher off the ground than the federal flood elevation.
The goal is to implement more changes by 2021 to reach a Class 5 rating, which would mean more discounts on premiums, Tietjens said.
