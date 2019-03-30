Vision Galveston will hold its final public meetings this week to present statements prioritizing areas of concern and interest around the future of Galveston and what community members can do to implement change.
Before the public input process began, city elected officials signed on to be a part of the process and to implement parts of the final plan that fall under their areas of responsibility.
The five statements will cover community concerns and ideas distilled from conservations with individuals, comments gathered at previous public meetings and surveys received from some 7,500 residents over the past six months. Together, the five ideas will form the framework for a detailed action plan to be published in a few months.
“The next time we’ll meet with people on a big scale like this is when we publish the plan,” said Keath Jacoby, director of the Vision Galveston project, designed to take resident input and research data, combine it with the expertise of a variety of community development experts and create an action plan for Galveston’s future.
“This will be the public’s last opportunity to come together and get an understanding of where the recommendations are headed,” said Jacoby
Vision Galveston has held two rounds of public sessions over the last six months to hear from community members about how they want their city to look in the future.
The last two public input meetings will be noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Scott Elementary School, 7100 Stewart Road.
Lunch will be provided at the mid-day meeting and dinner at the evening session. People who didn't participate in earlier meetings are invited to attend.
Along with the five main vision statements, which are up for refinement and discussion during the meeting’s opening session, attendees will break into workshop areas to look at some 70 actions identified to bring the community’s vision to life.
Later in the week, workshop sessions will be held in areas identified as central concerns: affordable housing, business, coastal innovation and sustainable tourism. Throughout the process, Vision Galveston’s steering committee and staff have met with locals involved in these areas and will present to them the plans they’ve come up with to see what they got right, what they got wrong, what they missed and what should be prioritized moving forward toward a final plan.
It’s not too late for anyone to participate, Jacoby said, and the plan that will be presented in a few months will be a living document, open to refinement.
The end of the public input period will mark the beginning of Phase 2 of Vision Galveston, a tax exempt nonprofit that will be set up to assist with implementation of action items, to hold stakeholders accountable and to lobby for Galveston at the state and regional levels.
“When we present the plan, it will identify who is responsible for implementing each part of the plan and who we’re assigning things to,” Jacoby said. “There have been plenty of great plans made for the city over the years, and what’s different about this one is there is a clear strategy to tackle each of these problems or areas of opportunity, and a clear idea of who’s accountable for doing it.”
The consultants from around the country who’ve worked with Vision Galveston have done this in other cities and have seen what worked and didn’t work. From the beginning, it has been about the collective wants and needs of the community, Jacoby said. That’s why reaching at least 7,500 people, representing a critical mass of Galveston‘s population, was important.
“You’re always going to have people who feel they were not heard in a process like this,” Jacoby said. “But I feel confident that we were as inclusive as we could be given the resources we had.”
“People can still call us, write to us, talk to us. This process has been a dialogue with the community, not us talking at people. That’s what makes it different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.