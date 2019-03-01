Mardi Gras was revived for its second weekend in Galveston on Friday night. The night began with live music and the annual Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck parade.
After the trucks made two loops around downtown, Krewe Babalu 14th annual All Krewe parade took off featuring Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor as an honored guest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.