GALVESTON
Two vacant lots on San Luis Pass Road on the island's West End could become a general store next year.
The planning commission Thursday decided to postpone a decision on the zoning change necessary to make the development happen to give West End residents the chance to comment.
The lots, 21418 San Luis Pass Road, would need to change from residential to commercial zoning districts.
"I would expect this would end up being commercial," Chairwoman Carol Hollaway said.
FM 3005 would be the best area to place commercial property on the West End, Hollaway said.
The planning commission will reconsider the item at its Dec. 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.