The main hallway of the Meridian Retirement Community in Galveston was hopping on a mid-November Tuesday. A parade of mobile elders, many of them assisted by walkers, flowed toward the dining hall, conversations buzzing, hair coiffed and many residents dressed as if for a fine meal in a nice restaurant.
This was the assisted living wing of Meridian where activities abound, residents jockey for available apartment upgrades and life in a community of peers aged mostly in their 70s and 80s appears lively, comfortable and stimulating.
Across the way, through locked doors that require a numerical code to buzz through, the atmosphere on the nursing care side of Meridian was equally as warm if not quite so lively.
On the second floor, at a small round table, Susan Milligan, of Galveston, and her sister, Frances Gambino, of Texas City, waited with their father, John Milligan, for lunch to be served.
John Milligan, a petite and fit-looking 90-year-old, wore a bright red, long-sleeved shirt with a Christmas tree illustration on front, his white hair and pink cheeks reflecting holiday cheer.
Lunch arrived: three bowls of soft, neutral-colored mush. Mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and applesauce, accompanied by a cup of pudding and a soft roll.
Before John Milligan could grab the plate being lowered by a friendly attendant, Gambino deftly swept it to the side from where she spooned bites into his mouth, knocking food off the spoon to keep the bites small.
“Sometimes he eats too fast and chokes,” Gambino said. She and Susan Milligan, along with four other siblings, have been concerned since early March with providing and finding ongoing care for their father and their mother, Doris, who died Aug. 11.
Doris Milligan, already legally blind, had been involved in a car wreck and hospitalized with a brain bleed and a broken leg in March. Later, she experienced a major stroke, and when she died at age 88, John Milligan, whose Alzheimer’s was diagnosed in 2007, began declining rapidly, Susan Milligan said.
Susan and Frances, along with their brother Bill, who also lives in Galveston, and brother Larry, who lives near Austin, and comes down regularly to help with John’s care, have been sharing ‘round-the-clock caregiving for one parent or the other for nearly nine months.
“We’re getting kind of tired,” Susan said. When they talk about their mother, tears are quick, the pain of loss still acute.
“He fell this morning in the bathroom,” Susan said, glancing over at John Milligan’s rosy face and rubbing his scraped knuckles. “He has teeth but they’re not in right now. That’s why he’s not eating anything solid.”
‘MAKING THE DECISION’
John Milligan came to Meridian’s nursing care wing several weeks back after a fall at home.
“There was blood everywhere,” Susan said.
That fall led to a stay in the hospital, during which he fell again and was injured.
“He was so doped up we could barely recognize him,” Susan said.
From University of Texas Medical Branch, John Milligan was dismissed to Meridian for therapy and rehabilitation. Progress was slow at first but, by that day, he was walking relatively well and able to hold a spoon — improvements, the sisters agreed.
“His balance is terrible,” Susan said. “He has a problem falling back, don’t you Daddy-O?”
John Milligan’s eyes widened and he smiled. Susan said he likes to be called Daddy-O and called him Daddy-O again, waiting for another smile, leaning in close, her delicate facial features mirroring his.
John Milligan was scheduled to leave rehab Dec. 3, and the family’s options for the next step are complicated. His condition has deteriorated to the point that he now qualifies for hospice care. His children’s options are either long-term care at home with assistance from hired sitters or placing him in a nursing facility, also with hired sitters for times when they cannot be there, at a cost of $5,000 a month or more.
“We’re making the decision together,” Susan said, adding that just last week she and Frances felt certain they would take him home.
Then, daunted at the prospect of being fully responsible for his care, the siblings explored some other options. A new memory care/Alzheimer’s care unit is opening at Meridian and the sisters have toured it. Farther east on the island, a smaller facility, Concord Assisted Living, appealed to them because of its smaller size of just 14 rooms, although Concord would require John Milligan to have ‘round the clock sitters too, hired and paid for by the family.
“In these big facilities, there are such long halls of rooms,” Frances said. “What happens if he’s confused and walks in the wrong room?”
Nothing is simple in this world of choices the Milligans have entered along with so many others of their generation, trying to navigate the complicated system of long-term care for their parents and elderly loved ones.
THE COSTS OF LIVING LONGER
John Milligan represents a generation of Americans living longer than their predecessors, thanks to better medical care and living conditions.
In 1940, the average life expectancy for an American man was 62.9 years; by 2015 that average had risen to 78.8. By 2050, American males will have an average life expectancy of 83 to 86 years with women living even longer, according to the MacArthur Research Network, meaning the need for long-term care options will balloon along with the population of elders.
Son Bill said the Milligans thought they were going to lose their father to a brain tumor 20 years ago, but he recovered thanks to excellent medical care. Alzheimer’s hasn’t killed him after 11 years of living with it either, because of his overall good health.
“The downside to generations continually living longer is there’s no guarantee those extra years will be healthy years,” said Alice Williams, director of adult daycare center Libbie’s Place in Galveston, where John Milligan was a client five days a week for several years. He was released around the time his wife died, when he could no longer participate in activities.
Living longer also means a higher chance of developing dementia, Williams said. That’s a real game-changer when it comes to finding adequate long-term care.
A person like John Milligan, with advanced Alzheimer’s and a still vital physical presence, often requires one-on-one care around the clock.
And while the issue is not so much a shortage of choices or facilities in Galveston County — Williams said all levels of senior care are available here and the number is adequate for the population — nursing care facilities struggle to remain fully staffed.
COMPLICATED CHOICES
Additionally, most family caregivers don’t understand the range of options from day care to home care, licensed home healthcare to non-medical care at home, assisted living to long-term nursing care, Williams said.
Further complicating the problem is knowing whether elders are covered for these various costs by whatever insurance they carry, be it private long-term care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or Veterans Administration benefits. Long-term insurance policies can be pricey, more expensive assisted living options are often paid out of pocket by wealthier elders, and plenty of day-to-day care by aides, especially at home, is paid for under the table, off the books and insurance rolls, Williams said.
If she and her siblings decide to take their father home, he can draw VA assistance for hiring sitters 10 hours a week, Susan Milligan said. The VA won’t, however, pay for sitters at Meridian or Concord.
John Milligan still owns a home. That means his Social Security and the check he draws on his deceased wife’s pension are needed to help keep it up. If he goes to a VA-approved facility under hospice care, the VA will cover the costs of caring for him but will assume those benefits, Susan said.
Medicare won’t pay for non-medical home assistance such as cleaning, cooking and shopping, but long-term insurance will. Medicaid pays for long-term care but is reimbursed at a low level in Texasand is predicated on proof of financial need, Williams said.
To walk families through this labyrinth, to help families qualify and apply for Medicaid and to draw up core documents for long-term care and planning for older parents, a new industry of elder care attorneys has emerged, a service that can also come with a hefty price tag.
And while it’s important to do that early planning, no amount of careful planning will ensure good quality of long-term care, whether at home or in a nursing facility, unless families provide strict oversight and frequent physical presence, Williams said.
Texas regulations are relatively lax with no required patient-to-staff ratio at nursing care facilities, except in certified Alzheimer’s care facilities.
James Ellor, a social work professor at Baylor University and a national expert on placing a loved one in a long-term care facility, affirmed Williams’ estimation.
Research shows that residents of nursing homes do best when relatives live within 5 miles of a facility, Ellor said.
“Any nursing home care becomes better if the family is involved in the care,” Ellor said. “To the extent that the family is able to, they should be there.”
At the Meridian dining table, lunch came promptly. And while John Milligan was eating, a therapist dropped by the table to talk with his daughters about their father’s diet. Rather than wait for a call or a consultation, the three were able to make a decision immediately, face to face, about suggested changes to his diet.
‘I WANT TO DO IT’
The Milligans planned to have Thanksgiving dinner with their father at Meridian, assuming all went well in the days before. Before Dec. 3, they will have to make a final decision about what’s next for their father.
Discussions about quality of care dominate their conversations. Would a smaller facility be a better fit? Would he get the amount of attention he needs in a bigger facility? Are they qualified to give him the care he requires at home? What can they afford?
“The truth is, the higher the amount of care they need, the more likely they’re not going to have their needs met,” Williams said. But one aspect of state oversight might improve the state of long-term care in Texas in coming years, she said.
“The good news is that the concept of person-centered care is taking hold,” Williams said. “In Texas now, the state has mandated training for all long-term care providers to provide individualized care plans, according to a person’s abilities and interests.”
That means that rather than deliver one-size-fits-all care, caregivers will have to know the person they’re caring for.
Better training might improve the level of engagement between workers in nursing care facilities and the residents they care for, Williams said.
“Getting old isn’t pretty and geriatric care isn’t sexy, but getting to know older people as people is its own reward,” Williams said.
The Milligans are removing some items from their father’s bedroom at home, things with sharp corners or things he might trip and fall on, in case they ultimately decide to care for him there, the option they’re leaning toward.
“I still feel bad that he fell on my watch,” Bill Milligan said. “I was with him the night he fell that started all this. But I want to take care of him.”
Two years before their mother died, the family convened a big meeting.
“We told them, ‘We’ll keep you here at home as long as we can,’” Susan said. “We promised no life support and we were able to keep that promise with our mother.”
Bringing her home from the hospital after her stroke to receive hospice care was the hardest thing she’d ever done, Susan said.
She administered medication as directed by a hospice nurse. She and Frances, who flew in from a vacation with her husband, cared for their mom and all the family was there to say goodbye when Doris breathed her last breath.
“I thought our parents were invincible,” Bill said. “It’s hard seeing my father deteriorate like this, but this is just one of those things you have to do. I want to do it.”
Correspondent Valerie Wells contributed to this report.
