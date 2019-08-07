LEAGUE CITY
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city $1 million for its operations during Hurricane Harvey, federal officials have announced.
The money is meant to reimburse Galveston County’s biggest city for the costs to operate during and shortly after the storm, officials said. City administrators spent money opening an emergency operations center, managing debris removal, providing updates to residents and performing emergency rescue operations during the storm, among other activities.
The agency is reimbursing the city for 100 percent of the costs because they all happened within 30 days of the disaster declaration, officials said.
The grant is disbursed through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, officials said.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County in late August 2017, flooding more than 8,000 homes in League City alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.