GALVESTON
An annual influx of kittens and a seasonal dump of unwanted dogs has pushed animal shelters in the county two or three times over capacity and has workers scrambling to find foster homes and people willing to adopt.
The Galveston Island Humane Society shelter, for example, can comfortably care for about 75 animals, but its staff is trying to find room for double that number, Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said.
“We are kind of in a panic situation of finding enough homes,” Dorsett-Pate said.
The shelter, 6814 Broadway in Galveston, has been well over capacity for about six weeks, but that’s not uncommon this time of year, she said.
It’s kitten season, when cats give birth, and more people surrender their pets during the summer, Dorsett-Pate and others said.
This time of year, people are going on vacations and families are moving, said Coleen Wilson, operations coordinator for Bayou Animal Services, 3120 Deats Road in Dickinson.
If people don’t want to pay to board their pet or to take the pet with them when they move, they’ll leave it behind, Wilson said.
Some don’t even bother going through the official process of surrendering a pet, she said.
“Sometimes they leave them in the outside kennels overnight,” Wilson said.
The Dickinson shelter is particularly overcrowded because it serves three cities on the mainland, Wilson said. In the past few years, the shelter has begun partnering with agencies in the Pacific Northwest to transfer pets from Galveston County to agencies in other states, Wilson said.
That’s an approach Animal Services Manager Kim Schoolcraft tries to avoid for the animals at the League City Animal Shelter, 821 North Kansas Ave., she said.
“There’s a little bit of not knowing what happens to the animals at the end,” Schoolcraft said.
The League City shelter can comfortably manage about 125 animals, she said.
Right now, the shelter has more than 400 animals in its system, Schoolcraft said.
“Half of the animals we have in our system are in foster homes,” Schoolcraft said. “That’s the only reason we’ve been fortunate enough to stay a no-kill shelter.”
While the Friendswood Animal Control Facility isn’t at capacity, it’s normal for this time of year to see a spike in pets at shelters, said Lisa Price, spokeswoman for the Friendswood Police Department, which manages the facility.
“Springtime animal births are making their way to the shelters,” Price said.
These high capacity events should serve as a reminder for people to get their pets spayed or neutered, Schoolcraft said.
She doesn’t think shelters will fix overcrowding issues until there’s changes in the law that requires people to fix their pets, she said.
It’s unfortunate shelters are so full during the Fourth of July holiday because shelters often accept more animals than usual when frightened pets run from the sound of fireworks, Wilson said.
