In a split vote Tuesday, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board of directors decided to increase rates for both residential and commercial policyholders by 10 percent.
The rate increase will go into effect Jan. 1 if the state approves it.
The increase would be the eighth the windstorm board has approved in the past 10 years. Local advocates who’ve lobbied against rate hikes lamented the move.
“It’s just a sad day, because the people that are making these motions for these companies, they don’t have to pay these premiums,” said Henry Freudenburg, a Galveston insurance agent and chairman of the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition, a group that advocates for ratepayers.
Texas Department of Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan would have to approve the increase before it could go into effect, an association spokeswoman said.
Commissioners who voted in favor of the rate hike cited costs the association had incurred after Hurricane Harvey last year, said Freudenburg, who attended the association meeting in Galveston.
As of March, the windstorm association had received more than 75,000 Harvey-related claims for which it paid a little more than $1 billion in claims, according to the association. The association estimated its total losses from Harvey were $1.61 billion.
The proposed 10 percent increase would be the largest approved since 2009, when the association raised residential rates 12.3 percent and commercial rates 15.6 percent.
State Rep. Wayne Faircloth was among coastal legislators who asked the windstorm association board not to raise rates.
A sharp rate increase might cause some coastal Texans to forgo buying windstorm insurance, Faircloth, who owns an insurance firm in Dickinson, said.
“At some point, you price people out of the market,” Faircloth said.
“The people that struggle the most are going to suffer,” he said.
Faircloth said he and other legislators would appeal to Sullivan to reject or modify the rate increase before he makes a final decision.
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is the insurer of last resort for homeowners on the Texas Gulf Coast. The Texas Legislature formed the association to provide insurance to property owners who private companies refused to cover.
The association managed more than 220,000 policies in 2017.
