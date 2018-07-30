SANTA FE
Public school officials Monday officially accepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of donations that flooded into the district after a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
The donations included cash, some of which is designated for security items for the school’s police department, as well as $220,000 worth of guns, ammunition and weapons training for the district’s security staff.
The weapons were important for the district’s expanded police force to have for the next school year, school board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman said.
“If we’re going to have them, they can’t be just for show, we need to equip them,” Norman said.
Among the donations was $5,000 in cash from an Austin-based trucking company and $13,000 from the Houston Astros Foundation, which will pay for protective vests and other safety equipment for the district’s police department.
The weapons and ammunition came from a group of anonymous locals, school officials said. The group donated eight AR-15 rifles, optical sights and ammunition, as well as training and range fees at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range.
The Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department will use the guns, Norman said.
Some people at the meeting passed around orange sheets of paper with basic information about two Texas programs that allow schools to arm teachers or non-security staff, causing confusion about who would have access to the weapons.
Although the school board has received information about the Marshal and Guardian programs, and those are planned topics of discussion by the district’s safety and security committee, there are no plans to consider the programs before the start of the school year, Norman said.
“On the first day of school, the armed personnel will be the police officers,” Norman said. “We will not have a program in place for any armed teachers.”
It was not clear who passed out the sheets of paper at the meeting.
The May 18 shooting left 10 people dead and another 13 injured.
The school board July 18 accepted 19 donated metal detectors worth about $45,600.
Nine of the metal detectors will be installed at Santa Fe High School, six will be installed at Santa Fe Middle School, and two each will be installed at the city’s two elementary schools.
The district will spend $16,513 on new portable radios for the security officers who monitor the metal detectors.
Officials were beginning to realize the full scope of the cost of their response to the shooting, Norman said. He warned parents and community members in the audience that grants paying for some things the district had approved this summer would expire and the district would have to cover the costs in some other way.
Some of the security staff and extra mental health professionals the district plans to have this year are grant-funded positions, he said.
“We’re going to have to do some things to understand how we’re going to maintain these things down the road,” Norman said.
The school board approved a $39 million budget on June 25, which did not include a tax increase. Norman was still comfortable with that decision, he said.
The district has left open the possibility of having a bond election as soon as November, though no actual proposal to have such an election has been introduced yet, Norman said.
