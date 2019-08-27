GALVESTON
A Federal Emergency Management Agency announcement last week that it contributed millions of dollars to several Galveston beach-building projects underway has led to some confusion. FEMA will help pay for some beach-building projects, but in the future. The distinction is important, because the Galveston Park Board of Trustees can’t use funds from two federal sources on the same project, officials said.
FEMA on Friday announced it had contributed $13.3 million for Galveston beaches between 12th Street and Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005.
The press release accompanied a link to a video of an ongoing project to pump 711,00 cubic yards sand onto Babe’s Beach between 61st to 83rd streets, a $20.9 million effort that involves a partnership between the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, General Land Office and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
But that project is separate from those FEMA will fund, said Sheryl Rozier, park board project manager.
The park board oversees island beaches and tourism and was a partner in the 2015 Babe’s Beach-building project.
FEMA is contributing to projects in the future, but those projects haven’t yet started.
FEMA doesn’t keep track of when such projects start, just what it’s funding, spokesman Remi Barron said.
The agency’s records clearly show, however, that it’s contributing money to three separate projects between 12th Street and Dellanera RV Park, Barron said.
The sand that’s being pumped now onto Galveston’s shores isn’t funded through FEMA, but a future project will be, Rozier said.
After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the park board agreed to sponsor the projects to restore beach in front of Dellanera RV Park and at Babe’s Beach, two separate projects, and the land office agreed to sponsor a project from 12th to 61st streets, Rozier said.
“We all agreed that there was beach loss,” Rozier said.
FEMA allocated $7.2 million for the 12th to 61st streets project, almost $3 million to a future Babe’s Beach project and $4.7 million to the Dellanera RV Park project, Barron said.
It’s normal for the federal agency to publish press releases when it awards money for various projects, Barron said.
It’s important that the distinction is made between the two federal funding agencies because the park board can’t spend money from more than one federal agency on a single project, Rozier said.
“I can’t spend federal money on a project that already has federal money,” Rozier said. “Obviously the Babe’s Beach project that we’re doing right now is a federally funded project through the corps.”
The total cost of the three post-Hurricane Harvey building projects is estimated at $14.8 million, Barron said.
