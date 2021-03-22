GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is set to make some parking changes this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 22, 2021 @ 7:47 am
GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is set to make some parking changes this week.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.