Members of Galveston Islamic Center on Friday hosted an interfaith prayer in solidarity for the victims and people affected by the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Congregants gathered in a large circle and listened as leaders from several faiths emphasized the importance of love and support between communities.
By happenstance, In The Name of God Coalition on Galveston Island is hosting a service “celebrating our interfaith community” at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Jackson from St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, Imam Kamal Ansari from the Galveston Islamic Center, Rabbi Matt Cohen from Congregation B’nai Israel and the Rev. Thomas Colyandro from Saint Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church will be the panelists at the program.
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.