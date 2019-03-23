Members of Galveston Islamic Center on Friday hosted an interfaith prayer in solidarity for the victims and people affected by the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Congregants gathered in a large circle and listened as leaders from several faiths emphasized the importance of love and support between communities.

By happenstance, In The Name of God Coalition on Galveston Island is hosting a service “celebrating our interfaith community” at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Jackson from St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, Imam Kamal Ansari from the Galveston Islamic Center, Rabbi Matt Cohen from Congregation B’nai Israel and the Rev. Thomas Colyandro from Saint Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church will be the panelists at the program.

— Kelsey Walling

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription