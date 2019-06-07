GALVESTON
A Galveston County jury sentenced a man Thursday to 30 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ed Douglas Williams, 46, was the second person convicted of five co-defendants charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for selling narcotics, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Overhouse said.
The charge can be applied when three or more people participate in carrying out criminal activity, Overhouse said.
An undercover Galveston Police Department detective reported Williams sold him one ounce of marijuana and put him in touch with another middleman who the detective reported sold him a small amount of heroin, Overhouse said.
The detective reported that the middleman then put him in touch with three other people, who all sold him heroin, Overhouse said.
Williams has been previously convicted of felony offenses for sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender, Overhouse said.
Williams will be eligible for parole when half of his sentence has been served, Overhouse said.
