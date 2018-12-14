GALVESTON
A new partnership between Galveston Police Department and Galveston College graduated 13 cadets Friday through a program that brought a full-time, daytime police academy to the island.
The 13 Galveston cadets joined a total class of 17 students in a five-month course. The officers will begin patrol this month and continue field training for another six months before becoming sworn officers, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Galveston College already had a part-time night police academy, but the Galveston department has previously sent its cadets to College of the Mainland for coursework, said Mary Pyle, Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Academy program director.
Representatives from multiple regional agencies taught the students and provided a wide breadth of county knowledge, she said.
The program provides a huge benefit to the department by placing future Galveston officers in classes with other agency students, Police Chief Vernon Hale said. The practice paves the way for future partnerships, he said.
“Moving this class to Galveston was one of my first priorities when I joined the department this year,” Hale said. “Police officers represent and protect the community, and it’s important to build that community bond early.”
The class is a benefit to the island, as well, he said.
“For the city, the economic impact is huge,” Hale said.
This is the department’s 78th police academy, although the first to graduate from Galveston College for the city, Barnett said.
Another academy will begin in January, Pyle said.
