GALVESTON
The city found no wrongdoing by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, according to the first of two city reports on an audit of the board over a complaint claiming misuse of hotel occupancy tax revenues to pay bonuses to salespeople who lure events to the island.
The city launched an audit in April into the park board’s use of hotel tax money for payment of commissions, bonuses, pay incentives and payroll after receiving an anonymous tip in March.
The park board uses hotel occupancy tax to maintain island beaches and promote Galveston tourism.
After almost three months of investigation, the city auditor’s office released a report Thursday that concluded the bonuses given to some Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau employees are proportionate to other visitors bureaus of comparable size, according to the report.
The report was attached to an agenda for the July 25 Galveston City Council meeting for possible approval by the council.
The complaint that triggered the audit, sent to City Manager Brian Maxwell in an email, raised concerns that visitors bureau employees were receiving bonuses of more than $15,000, according to the report.
Although the city auditor’s office did verify bonuses as high as $15,000 to several employees, that’s normal for visitors bureaus equal to Galveston’s in size, according to the report.
“We can determine there were no errors or irregularities regarding the amounts of each bonus paid,” the report said.
The park board wasn’t surprised by the findings, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“The park board is a transparent organization that follows best practices as a government entity,” Priest said. “We understand and take very seriously the responsibility of being good stewards of the funding we receive from all sources.”
The tourism-driven hotel tax makes up about $12.2 million of the park board’s protected $31.6 million revenue budget for 2019, according to budget documents.
The report did note the park board should develop a written policy on cancellations, when events are scheduled but never take place, according to the report.
“It is much better to be proactive and have a clearly written policy clarifying if cancellations will or will not decrease bonuses paid,” the report said.
The report stated the anonymous complaint sent in March also contained a second concern but did not state when findings for this second question would be released.
The city auditor’s office did not return requests for clarification on the second complaint by deadline Friday.
