GALVESTON
The trial of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused Santa Fe High School shooter, will be held in a Richmond courtroom next January, a Galveston County Judge announced Friday.
District Court Judge John Ellisor announced his decision about where Pagourtzis, 18, will stand trial and set a calendar that laid out a timeline of how the case will proceed.
Ellisor had decided in February that Pagourtzis’ trial would be moved out of Galveston County. Pagourtzis’ defense attorneys asked for the change of venue, arguing the court would be unable to seat an impartial jury in Galveston County.
Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. He was charged, and later indicted by a grand jury, of charges on murder of multiple people and aggravated assault against a public servant.
One of the people Pagourtzis is accused of wounding in the shooting was a Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department officer.
His trial will be held at the Fort Bend County courthouse and will begin with jury selection on Jan. 23, according to the orders Ellisor issued Thursday. The courthouse is a little more than 70 miles northwest of Galveston, a drive of a little more than 90 minutes, according to Google maps.
There was some speculation before the announcement that Ellisor would choose a jurisdiction far afield of Galveston County, both because of potential space limitations in smaller nearby counties, and the potential of residents in Houston-area communities being very familiar with the details of the case.
Instead, Ellisor chose Fort Bend County, where the courthouse is about 40 miles away from where the shooting took place.
Pagourtzis’ defense team said Ellisor’s decision was mildly disappointing, partly because the trial will still be in the Greater Houston media market.
“We would prefer to be outside this TV market, but it’s a better chance in Fort Bend than it is here,” said Robert Barfield, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys.
Earlier this year, Pagourtzis’ attorneys argued that intense and widespread media coverage of the shooting, along with social media posts, had tainted the potential jury pool in Galveston County to the point that Pagourtzis would not receive a fair trial.
At least five television stations, two newspapers and a public radio station covered Friday’s three-minute hearing inside the jury assembly room at the Galveston County Justice Center.
“We are not displeased,” said Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis’ other attorney. “There are challenges. There’s a question about whether it’s enough distance, but we can’t solve every problem. It’s a good start, and I hope we’re able to get a fair jury there.”
Pagourtzis, who has been held at the Galveston County Jail without bail for more than a year, attended the hearing via video-conference. He did not speak at the hearing.
Other details about the approaching trial were revealed Friday. Poehl said he expected proceedings to take between four and six weeks total. Jury selection alone might take three weeks, he said.
Poehl declined to comment on a television news report that he intended to pursue an insanity defense in the upcoming trial.
A television news report Friday morning noted that the Galveston District Attorney’s Office had been granted an order to allow an expert to evaluate Pagourtzis. The prosecution asked for its own evaluation to be allowed, because Pagourtzis’ attorneys had indicated they intended “to raise the Insanity Defense,” according to the order, which was dated on June 5 but not filed until June 19.
While Poehl acknowledged that multiple experts had evaluated Pagourtzis already, attorneys had not officially decided to mount an insanity defense, he said.
“We have not, at this point, locked in on that as our strategy nor have we given any notice to the state to that effect,” he said.
Most of the victims and families of victims who attended Friday’s hearings left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.
Sonia Lopez, the mother of shooting survivor Sarah Salazar, said the announcement of the trial location came as a relief to her. She and other families had feared the trial would be much farther away, she said.
“It’s not that bad,” Lopez said. “It’s good. I was thinking it was going to be in another state, and that would have been bad.”
