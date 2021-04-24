Auto enthusiasts gathered in downtown Texas City Saturday to celebrate vintage automobiles and motorcycles at the Lone Star Deluxe Hot Rod and Music Festival.
The event. which returned after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured colorful classics of all shapes and sizes, food, live music and more.
