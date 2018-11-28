TEXAS CITY
A new Boys and Girls Club program is on its way to getting started next year, courtesy of a funding partnership between The Salvation Army of Galveston and United Way of Galveston County.
The after-school program, which will be held in The Salvation Army’s new facility on Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, aims to serve about 50 children in its beginning phases and more over the next few years, Capt. Jennifer Jones of The Salvation Army of Galveston said. The program will offer character-building activities, sports camps, educational field trips, arts and crafts, tutoring and musical instruction to children and teens from kindergarten to the 12th grade.
“There is a desperate need,” Jones said. “Many of the children — their parents can’t afford to have them in after-school programs. We conducted a study four years ago that showed the need for after-school care was a primary ask from parents, so we’re happy to be able to try and provide.”
The program isn’t a done deal yet, Jones said. Before it can get started, The Salvation Army of Galveston needs to raise $150,000 and make sure there are at least 100 children and teens interested in participating. The United Way of Galveston County has committed to donating $30,000 in matching funds, which The Salvation Army was able to match through a donation from Valero, which operates a refinery in Texas City. The organization is still looking for another $70,000 to $80,000 in funding, Jones said.
The money will go toward programming as well as hiring a director and about five supporting staff members, Jones said. Without an after-school program on the mainland, children face a variety of risks, Jones said.
“When the kids don’t have somewhere to go after school there’s a greater danger — they’re home alone, they don’t have supervision, their grades can suffer when there’s no one there to make sure their homework is being done, they can be under the influence of not great activities,” Jones said.
While Galveston Island offers a Boys and Girls Club program, there isn’t one on the mainland. Texas City school district offers an after-school curriculum called 21st Century, but this new program will provide for students outside of Texas City as well, Jones said.
The new Boys and Girls Club program was announced on Wednesday afternoon during a children’s benefit event hosted by Valero in Texas City. At the event, a spokesperson for Valero announced that it would donate $415,000 to various local charities, including Galveston County Food Bank, The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Devereux Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.