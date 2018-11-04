LEAGUE CITY
Recent rains brought water up above sidewalks and precariously close to homes, giving residents flashbacks to Hurricane Harvey, said Andy Aycoth, who lives in the Oaks of Clear Creek neighborhood.
“Flooding in our neighborhood is wearing on people,” Aycoth said. “They just can’t take it anymore.”
Many residents throughout Galveston County’s biggest city have called on officials to make drastic improvements to the drainage system to prevent flooding and staff members recently presented a list of $120 million in drainage projects for a possible May bond election.
But some residents are calling for more.
“I’d like to see them improve drainage to prevent a 500-year event,” Aycoth said. “That’s my opinion. Not to Harvey levels — I see where that’s cost prohibitive. But I think 500 years is prudent.”
A 100-year storm has a 1 percent probability of happening in any given year, while a 1,000-year storm has a 0.1 percent probability of happening in a given year, officials with the National Weather Service in League City said.
While weather scientists initially described Harvey flooding as a 500-year event, some have amended those assessments, calling it a 1,000-year flood.
League City is working on drainage solutions, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
“We’re trying to balance everything,” Baumgartner said. “Lots of different factors affect our ability to handle stormwater better, which would help us handle a storm like Harvey.”
The staff’s preliminary list divides projects into five categories, with drainage fixes accounting for 26 projects at a price tag of about $120 million.
But the drainage projects would not address issues with Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou, both of which require regional solutions, officials said.
The $120 million number also is based on a 100-year flooding event and not a 500-year event, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
City officials do not have an estimate of how expensive it would be to fund mitigation efforts for a 500-year flood event, she said.
