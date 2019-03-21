GALVESTON
Most residents of Sandpiper Cove Apartments had power Thursday evening for the first time since Monday after a generator brought electricity to five of the six buildings cut off by an equipment failure.
The generator arrived Thursday and was turned on about 4 p.m. Thursday, said Valerie Jerome, spokeswoman for Millennia Housing Management.
As of 6:30 p.m., the generator was working, she said.
The generator was on for under an hour, but couldn’t handle providing power to all six buildings that were affected, so the company is now giving electricity to five buildings, Jerome said.
Management staff is making arrangements for the residents in the sixth building to temporarily move, she said.
Six of the 19 apartment buildings had been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday, she said.
Since then, residents had not had air conditioning, power to their refrigerators, ovens, stoves or usable wall outlets, residents said.
The six buildings contain 66 units, Jerome said.
The Ohio-based company took over management of the apartment complex, 3816 Winnie St., in 2015 and changed the name to Compass Pointe.
Locally, the complex is still known as Sandpiper Cove.
Residents on Thursday were eagerly awaiting the generators management had promised, resident Larry Brooks said.
“They were supposed to bring generators because it’s going to take a while to figure out the problem,” Brooks said.
People have lost all their food from their refrigerators, Brooks said.
“It’s a mess around here,” Brooks said. “We’re fed up with it. We already lost all our food. We’re on fixed income. I don’t have the money to go and get more groceries.”
The apartment is part of a federal housing choice voucher program that subsidizes the rent low-income residents pay.
The complex has been providing food and water in the main office, which has power for residents who would like to use it, Jerome said.
Multiple third-party contractors have been involved in the effort to fix the electrical failure, Jerome said.
It took time to determine whether the apartment or CenterPoint Energy, an energy provider, had responsibility for fixing the equipment, which is owned by the management company, Jerome said.
The contractors are still working to determine what caused the power outage, which occurred when a fuse burned out, she said.
“The issue did not originate at the fuse,” Jerome said.
The contractors are working as fast as possible to fix the issue, she said.
