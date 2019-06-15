GALVESTON
After raising employee premium rates this year, the city might have to make more changes to its health insurance plan to cover a shortfall estimated at more than $1 million.
Both the number and the cost of claims against the city’s employee health insurance plan are up, as is industry-wide financial pressure from mounting healthcare costs in general, officials said.
In Galveston, money going into the employee plan is not keeping up with the increasing expenses, city officials said.
This year, the city expects costs to exceed contributions by between $1.4 million and $1.5 million, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
Last fiscal year, from October 2017 to September 2018, the plan’s costs exceeded contributions by $911,804, according to city data.
“The claims are above what we forecasted they would be,” Buckley said. “Revenues are exactly what we thought it would be.”
High-claims years happen sometimes and the city has been covering the shortfalls from reserve fund set aside for such years, Buckley said. But as that fund dwindles, the city will need to consider changes, Buckley said.
This discussion comes after city employees already saw increases to out-of-pocket healthcare costs this year, plan board Chairman Stewart Goff said.
In January, the cost of health insurance rose to $50 from $40 a month for employee-only coverage and to $330 from $290 a month for family plans, according to city human resources records.
Deductibles also increased, according to the records.
“We were hoping that this year would be our good year, because we’d had three bad years in a row,” Goff, a city firefighter, said.
But claims costs continued to increase, while premiums hadn’t been increased in sometime, Goff said.
The city and plan board have already made efforts to reduce costs, Goff said.
“There is no fat on this health plan,” Goff said.
The situation isn’t unique to Galveston, Buckley said.
Across the state and nation, cities are forced to respond to rising healthcare costs, he said.
Increases in healthcare expenses vary from region to region, said Beth Feldpush, senior vice president of policy and advocacy for America’s Essential Hospitals, a national association of 300 hospitals that care for low-income and uninsured patients and includes the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The medical inflation rate in this region is about 8.6 percent, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city is studying additional ways to reduce costs of the plan, including switching to a plan managed by a private insurer, Buckley said.
The city already pays the majority of the contributions to employee healthcare plans, Buckley said.
Last year, the city contributed about $5.2 million to city employee plans, while employees kicked in $1.2 million, according to city finance records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.