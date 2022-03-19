All things Irish were celebrated Saturday at the Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston.
Revelers bedecked in shamrocks and green hats gathered at the school to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the traditional feast day of the saint, who is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.
