GALVESTON
Four months after a grand opening celebration for a baseball complex at Crockett Park, the fields remain unfinished and the project is stalled in a dispute between the city and contractor over workmanship.
While the city and contractor Hou-Scape Inc. are negotiating construction corrections and payments, the city has started the process of hiring a new contractor and the city council will today contemplate starting litigation against the company, city officials said.
The disagreements about the project are reaching a tipping point, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“If an agreement cannot be reached, the city will have no choice but to consider legal action against Hou-Scape,” Barnett said.
Today, the Galveston City Council will consider authorizing the city manager to terminate a contract with Hou-Scape and to initiate litigation against the company, if deemed advisable, according to the council agenda.
But even as the council considers that step, there are mixed public messages about the state of the project and how it will be completed.
During the Galveston Economic Development Forum on Tuesday, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough told an audience that he believed an amicable resolution on the ball field issue was close.
“We’ve got it worked out now,” he said. “We’ve avoided a lawsuit. We’ve got the bonding company stepping up now with the contractor to give us the product we designed and paid for.”
Asked about his comments on Wednesday, Yarbrough declined comment and referred questions to City Manager Brian Maxwell. Maxwell said he was not aware of the agreement to which Yarbrough had referred.
WORK UNFINISHED
The city grew concerned about work quality at the long-anticipated Little League complex at 2601 53rd St. as early as April, Barnett said.
Disputes became heated this summer when it became apparent the fields wouldn’t be completed in time for fall ball leagues, as planned, she said.
“The city does intend to find another contractor to finish the job at Crockett Park, as it has lost confidence in Hou-Scape’s ability to complete the job,” Barnett said.
A new contractor would also perform needed remediation work, she said.
The city’s specific concerns include rusted roof material, bleacher stand coverings that are too short for the bleachers, courts and playground equipment that are not completely finished and problems with welding, Barnett said.
Meanwhile, Hou-Scape is still interested in completing the project and expects to be paid for work it has already completed, General Manager Charles Arthur said.
MONEY OWED
Hou-Scape contends the city owes it about $500,000 for work already completed and for stored materials, Arthur said last week.
“If we receive payment soon we can complete the project by January,” Arthur said.
Hou-Scape President Paula Hill reiterated that point on Wednesday.
“They owe us half a million dollars and they don’t want to pay,” Hill said. “We’re ready to finish the job.”
Instead of owing money, the city has a credit for work not completed by the contractor, Barnett said.
The city plans to ask a third party to review invoices and on-site materials as part of a review process, Barnett said.
“We have had a problem with paying Hou-Scape for materials, but then Hou-Scape not paying that money forward to the vendors,” Barnett said. “Also, Hou-Scape has tried to charge us twice for the same materials.”
Hou-Scape can’t pay those vendors or subcontractors until receiving payment from the city, Hill said.
“We’ve not been overpaid,” Hill said. “All the stuff on-site, they haven’t paid for.”
She also disputed claims of shoddy work.
“It’s beautiful work,” Hill said.
The city is still in the process of working to move construction to another contractor, Barnett said. On Monday, the city began advertising a new bid for completion of the Crockett Park complex. The bidding period on that job ends Nov. 5.
