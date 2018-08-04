Three councilmen kicked off League City’s election season when they endorsed a political newcomer for the Position 6 spot over incumbent Keith Gross.
But some of the councilmen did so before learning that Gross wasn’t planning to run for re-election, he said.
Work and family obligations combined with the possibility of running for a judgeship led to the decision not to run again, Gross said.
“I’ve known Chad Tressler from a couple of different things and wanted him to run because he’d be a good addition,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “I like the way he processed information, not that we agree all the time. But I hadn’t talked to Keith, and never tried to do anything about what position Chad would run for.”
Councilman Greg Gripon and Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey were the other members to endorse Tressler.
“I spoke with Councilman Gross before making a decision,” Kinsey said. “It sounded like he wasn’t going to run again and, if he did, his whole heart would not have been in it.”
Tressler, an engineer at Houston-based government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, has known he was going to run for some time. Tressler filed an appointment of a campaign treasurer May 3 and then launched a campaign.
“I love this city, have always followed politics and finally felt I had enough grasp on what is and isn’t working in this city that I would be able to make a positive contribution,” Tressler said.
Tressler started his involvement in League City as a member of the parks board, he said.
Gross has served on the council since winning a contested runoff election against Jason Long in December 2014, receiving 1,161 votes to Long’s 841.
Since winning the election, Gross has focused on limiting spending and using fiscally conservative principles in running city matters, he said.
“My role on council is to not make big issues out of small things,” he said. “But if a contractor keeps sending change orders, I’m going to say no to those people.”
But, with the possibility of running for a judgeship in several years, Gross felt it was time to leave the council, he said.
“If I did run for re-election, I think it would be improper to then quit in the middle of a four-year term to run for judge,” he said. “I don’t think that’s right. Also, if I ran and quit, it would be used against me.”
With the news that Gross wouldn’t run for re-election, Tressler is the only candidate listed running for Position 6.
Gross before the 2016 elections was one of a six-member voting bloc that often voted alike and supported then-City Manager Mark Rohr. Power shifted on the council when Mayor Pat Hallisey gained two allies.
Tressler is a good candidate because he’ll fit in with the rest of council, Kinsey and Millican said.
“We should not always be unanimous in our votes, but it’s my desire to be part of a council that shares a unanimous love for League City,” Tressler said. “Being able to disagree, with well-reasoned arguments, proceed smoothly to a vote and then move on to the next item of business is how things should work.”
The city council election is Nov. 6. The last day to file for candidacy is Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.