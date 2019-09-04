GALVESTON
Clergy from Galveston’s Interfaith
Group, In The Name of God (ITNG), are sponsoring a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the island’s Galveston Islamic Center at 921 Broadway.
ITNG is composed of the Abrahamic faiths: Jews, Christians and Muslims and is known for a variety of interfaith activities and good works.
Jason Levy, a member of Galveston’s Congregation B’nai Israel, is one of the organizers of this year’s drive.
“Blood knows no religion, race, or nationality and reminds us we are all children of the Divine,” Levy said. “People of all faiths and of no faith, are all welcome to contribute.”
There’s also some symbolic importance to the annual September drive date.
“The month of September was selected to commemorate the victims of September 11, 2001,” said Rawan Harirah, a spokesperson for the Islamic Center. “A directive in the Quran, the says, ‘You will not achieve piety and receive its rewards until you spend from your most beloved and dearest to your hearts.’”
Similarly, Jo Bremer, lay representative of Galveston’s St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, offered her insights.
“In sharing our blood, I believe we share the spirit of God, with faith that our contributions benefit the neighbors we know and those unknown to us,” she said. “In faith that God knows we love them as we love ourselves. I feel truly blessed to be able to represent our small congregation in this much larger community-wide effort, and invite others in the region to join us in offering the gift of life.”
The blessing of giving may be spiritual and even universal, but the sponsors are also offering a free pair of “hero socks” to every successful donor at the event.
