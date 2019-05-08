LA MARQUE
Recently hired La Marque City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson began work this week.
The city council offered Jackson the job in February after considering about 12 other applicants.
Jackson will be paid $132,000 a year, according to the city of La Marque. The initial offer made to Jackson in February was $114,000, plus moving expenses, Mayor Bobby Hocking said in an interview before a contract was finalized.
Charlene Warren, former assistant to Carol Buttler, the city manager who retired in August after nearly 10 years at the job, served as interim city manager for the past eight months.
When Buttler retired and a search committee was formed last fall, La Marque’s leaders told The Daily News they were focused on bringing in large businesses to the city and hoped to bring in a city manager who could accomplish that, citing hundreds of millions in lost revenues to surrounding communities by locals shopping elsewhere for food, beverages and building materials.
Friendswood-based Ron Cox Consulting was hired in October for $18,850 to conduct the city manager search.
Jackson comes to La Marque from Pearsall, a Texas town of 10,000 residents about 50 miles southwest of San Antonio. During his tenure there, Pearsall was named 2018 City Council of the Year by the Texas City Management Association.
Hocking told The Daily News in February he and other council members had been impressed with Jackson’s performance turning Pearsall around during the oil downturn that deeply undermined the city’s economy.
“They were in dire straits when he got there and he brought them back to being an award-winning city,” Hocking said at the time.
Before working in Pearsall, Jackson worked as district supervisor for the New Mexico state engineer’s office.
The city will hold a welcome reception for Jackson in the council chambers, 1109B Bayou Road, after Monday’s city council meeting, officials said.
