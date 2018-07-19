Galveston firefighter Tyler Flanagan takes a deep breath before flexing his muscles in an abandoned train car. He and adoptable dog, Rex, were the first to pose for the second “Heroes and Hounds” calendar.
Last year, a group of firefighters from the Galveston Fire Department came to the Galveston Island Humane Society with an idea to help both organizations.
Their idea was simple. Putting together a calendar with shirtless firefighters and adoptable dogs and cats.
Heart disease is the number one killer for firefighters, said Liz Alvarado, who is a Galveston Island Human Society board member. They want to create a culture of healthy firefighters while helping the humane society.
Flanagan decided to volunteer his time and train for the calendar for the second year in a row.
“I wanted to do it, because I wanted to lose the weight,” Flanagan said. “It is so much easier to stay motivated when you have other people that have the same goal.”
Firefighters spend months cutting weight and working out to look their best for the magazine.
“We wanted to be a part of this to inspire firefighters stay healthy,” firefighter Jeremy Morris said. “It was not hard to convince firefighters to volunteer.”
The first “Galveston Heroes and Hounds” calendar completely sold out the 1000 copies and raised over $20,000 for the Galveston Island Human Society.
More importantly, all the dogs and cats featured in the calendar were adopted.
Liz Alvarado and Galveston Island Humane Society Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said the goal is to sell more.
“It went so much better than we thought it could,” Dorsett-Pate said. “We hope to continue this as it starts to grow.”
Alvarado suggests preordering calendars, because they do not reorder after selling out.
Anyone can preorder the 2019 calendar at https://www.galvestonheroesandhounds.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.