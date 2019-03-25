GALVESTON
There are plenty of slow-moving drivers on Seawall Boulevard. The beach and Gulf views, and constant threat of a pedestrian popping out from between parked cars, often prompt a more leisurely pace on one of Galveston’s most-traveled roads.
Since spring break however, local drivers have noticed a seemingly new addition — or, to some, a new obstacle — on Seawall Boulevard: golf carts of varying sizes cruising on the street alongside normal traffic.
The opening of a new golf cart rental business earlier this month has apparently spurred the boom of carts on Seawall Boulevard. But their presence has also turned attention to a 2017 speed limit change that apparently unintentionally allowed the carts to start driving on a major portion of the street.
Chad Jones, the owner of Galveston Golf Carts, opened two storefronts in Galveston this month, one on the Strand and the other in the 4100 block of Seawall Boulevard.
The rental business had been in the works for at least five months, said Jones, who previously operated a similar rental business in Kemah.
Jones said he was inspired to open up in Galveston after one of his Kemah renters brought a golf cart down to Galveston and got a flat tire. He rescued the client and saw the potential of the island.
“Business has been very good so far,” Jones said. “It could always be better, but with a growing business, a new business that nobody knows about, that a lot of people are very hesitant about, I would say we’ve done very good.”
He rented all 31 of his golf carts out last weekend, he said.
In scouting locations around the island, Jones found a spot in a strip center on Seawall Boulevard, and in researching city rules, found there was nothing stopping him from renting on the thoroughfare or allowing his soon-to-be customers to drive off the lot.
That’s because in 2017, the Galveston City Council voted to reduce the speed on a portion of Seawall Boulevard, between 40th Street and 61st Street to 35 miles per hour.
Under city rules, golf carts are allowed to operate on roads that have speed limits of 35 or slower. There are some exceptions; golf carts aren’t allowed on the Avenue O and Avenue P thru-ways on the island’s interior, but otherwise the speed limit dictates where golf carts can and cannot be.
Galveston City spokeswoman Marissa Barnett on Monday confirmed that the speed limit change did allow for golf carts to be on part of the street, and pointed out that the same speed limit — and permissive rules — had existed for years between 6th Street and 39th Street.
But it wasn’t until Jones’ business opened up that the golf carts’ presence drew attention and complaints from some Galveston drivers.
Galveston city council members who represent the portions of the Seawall in question said they have received a fair number of complaints about golf carts on the road.
“I’ve been up there quite a bit and it seems to me that there’s more golf carts going up and down the seawall than I’ve seen in the past,” said District 2 councilman Craig Brown. Brown said he was concerned about how safe a golf cart can be when operating in traffic, and asked City Manager Brian Maxwell if there are any measures the city could take to put limits on them.
Brown did not say if he planned to propose an ordinance or rule change that would ban them from the street. Doing that might not be possible under state law, he said.
The 2017 speed limit change only changed the speed on Seawall. Golf carts remain prohibited on other major streets in Galveston including Broadway, Harborside Drive and 61st Street.
They’re also banned from being on the parts of the Seawall that are part of the state highway system: east of 6th Street and west of 61st Street.
District 3 Councilman David Collins said he believed allowing golf carts on the road was not an “intended consequence” of the speed limit change, and that he was concerned that people riding golf carts are at risk while on the street.
“In any auto-mobile-golf-cart collision, the golf cart is going to lose,” he said.
Some council members were hesitant to offer immediate opposition to the golf carts.
“It’s definitely something we need to pay attention to and watch closely,” said District 5’s John Paul Listowski. “The speed limit is the speed limit and if they’re safe on other streets, and they’re allowed there, I don’t really know what makes seawall different.”
For his part, Jones said he insists that all of his customers agree to follow Galveston’s rules when it comes to driving golf carts — including that they be licensed drivers and that they follow all of the city’s traffic rules.
He said he’s confident that his renters follow all of the city’s rules and can operate safely on the busy street.
In his first week of operation, he said the business was getting 20 to 30 calls a day complaining about the new rentals. After the city put out an advisory two weeks ago about its rules regarding golf carts, those calls tailed off, he said.
“I think that the citizens are now getting educated,” he said. “I think it’s becoming more accepted.”
It’s so accepted, he said, that he’s noticed Galveston residents starting to bring their own golf carts out of the garage and onto city streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.