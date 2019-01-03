In the single largest price hike since 1991, the U.S. Postal Service on Jan. 27 will increase the cost of a stamp to 55 cents from 50 cents, prompting a flood of customers to buy Forever stamps.
Forever stamps, created in 2007, are first-class stamps that lock in postage rates and are valid indefinitely for letters weighing an ounce or less. In 2011, all first-class, 1-ounce stamps became Forever stamps except those sold in 500-, 3,000- and 10,000-stamp coils, according to the postal service.
Forever stamps were developed by the postal service “for consumers’ ease of use during price changes,” according to the service’s web site.
The postal service’s regional media spokeswoman for Houston, Beaumont, Bryan and Galveston, Kanickewa “Nikki” Johnson, referred all questions about the price increase to the U.S. Postal Service website, declining to comment about whether the supply of Forever stamps at local post offices will meet customer demand between now and Jan. 27.
Forever stamps can be purchased online at usps.com, by phone at 800-782-6724 and at post offices nationwide in sheets or 20-stamp booklets.
If you are someone who continues to pay bills by mail and writes letters rather than emails, the price increase means your next roll of 20 stamps will cost $11, a buck more than it did in 2018. If you’re a medium-sized business that spends $2,500 a month on billing postage, that means a $250 cost increase each month, $3,000 a year.
The 10 percent increase in the cost of a stamp comes as the postal service reported a net loss of $3.9 billion in 2018, an increase in net loss of $1.2 billion compared to 2017, despite also reporting a $1 billion increase in revenues compared to 2017.
The increase in revenues can be credited to growth in the shipping and packages business, the result of surging numbers of consumers shopping online and requiring home delivery, according to the postal service.
Declines in first-class and marketing mail volumes, however, continue to be steep and are predicted to continue in that direction well into the future, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group for the postal service.
Electronic bill paying and online marketing are the foes, according to the study. That trend is expected to cause a dive of 47 percent in the number of first-class letters by 2020, with the bulk of that decline attributed to the loss of mailed bills and invoices and mail advertising, the study showed.
The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
In addition to first-class stamp prices increasing, domestic Priority Mail retail flat rate prices will go up to $7.90 from $7.20 for a small flat rate box and to $7.35 from $6.70 for a regular flat rate envelope, according to the postal service.
The Postal Regulatory Commission, the government regulatory agency that reviews and approves price increases, noted the U.S. Postal Service offers some of the lowest domestic postage rates in the industrialized world and offers “a great value in shipping, not adding surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regular Saturday or holiday season delivery” as some private shipping services do.
The postal service competes with United Parcel Service and Federal Express for domestic and international package shipping and holds a contract with Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, for shipping packages at a discounted rate.
Roughly two-thirds of Amazon packages pass through the postal service at some point in their delivery, making the company one of the postal service’s biggest customers, according to analysts at CitiBank.
The cost of a stamp has gone up 14 times over the past 26 years. Before this year’s 10 percent price increase, the largest increase occurred in 1991 when the price of a stamp rose from 25 cents, the price set in 1988, to 29 cents, a 16 percent increase.
If the postal service could get their tracking issues fixed, they'd probably have more customers. As it is now, USPS tracking is abysmal at best.
