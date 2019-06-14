Capts. Patrick and Jennifer Jones, who have served for the past three years at The Salvation Army Galveston County, will be leaving Monday for a new post in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Moving to a new city every three to four years is a way of life for Salvation Army officers, they said.
The two came to Galveston County in June of 2016, along with their sons, Gavin and Colin.
The Salvation Army will receive its new officers, Capts. Nathanael and Lucila Doria, later this month from their most recent post in Lubbock.
During their tour in the county, the Jones’ completed fundraising efforts for The Salvation Army’s new headquarters in Texas City, handled the response and relief work during and after Hurricane Harvey, and helped to raise the profile of The Salvation Army in the community, officials said.
“While certainly some of the most challenging days of our time here, the response work to Hurricane Harvey is a highlight of our Galveston County experience,” Patrick Jones said. “It was such a blessing to work together with the community. It’s one of those brief, but special moments where everyone in the community works together to meet the needs of others.”
The two biggest projects that they’ve worked on were the purchase and renovation of the Mainland Church of Christ building in Texas City to house The Salvation Army’s operations, and preparation for an after-school program at that facility, which will start in August, they said.
“We want the community to know that both of these projects are moving forward as we welcome the Dorias to our community,” Patrick Jones said. “They will begin renovations of our facility in the coming months and the after-school program is on track to start when school starts this fall.”
The Joneses’ main hope is that community support will remain high, they said.
“It’s my hope that the community will continue to do as much as it can to support the work we have established to meet the needs of our neighbors in need,” Jennifer Jones said.
Because of the Joneses’ hard work, The Salvation Army is positioned to meet the needs of the Galveston community in a variety of ways, officials said.
Originally from Mexico, the Dorias, both 58, have served with The Salvation Army as officers in Arizona and California. They’ve been involved with the organization most of their lives, Nathanael Doria said.
“We’re here to continue the work of our predecessors alongside the staff, volunteers, members of our advisory board, and other supporters of The Salvation Army,” Nathanael Doria said. “We also will examine the needs of the community to find better ways to meet those needs.
“Basic human needs are universal, but we’re here to meet the specific needs of the Galveston County area.”
