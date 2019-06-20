GALVESTON
One man was arrested early Thursday morning after an altercation at an island Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant in which a woman working there was beaten and pulled through a drive-through window, police said.
At about 1:30 a.m., a patron in line at the Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway, called Galveston police about an employee who was assaulted, department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Officers reported Rigoberto Pineda, 32, became incensed when the employee was taking his order, according to witness statements, Hancock said.
Pineda is alleged to have used bad language and struck the employee repeatedly with his closed fist and pulled her through the drive-through window, according to statements, Hancock said.
Pineda was charged with assault causing bodily injury, with a bond of $5,000, Hancock said.
