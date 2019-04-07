KEMAH
Galveston County’s second-biggest tourist destination has major challenges and opportunities ahead of it, including a massive highway expansion project, and Carl Joiner, mayor since 2012, believes he is the best man to lead Kemah through that time.
Meanwhile, Terry Gale, a resident for more than 17 years and community volunteer, has emerged as Joiner’s opponent, citing her experience and a need for change as her reasons for running.
“I think I can help us pay more attention to some of the local issues and build a broader regional agenda,” she said.
But, as elections go, Kemah’s mayoral election in May is proving to be one of the more contentious in recent history.
The division seems to stem from an ongoing dispute between Joiner and Councilman Matt Wiggins, a former mayor. While neither has explained how, exactly, the dispute began, Wiggins has filed several public records requests for thousands of pages and documents, including information on Joiner’s correspondence.
Wiggins also has placed several items on the agenda questioning Joiner’s spending, such as $800 the city spent on a presentation that hasn’t yet happened. But Joiner argues the ongoing debate about that charge isn’t fair and the consultant will give the presentation at a future meeting.
The city’s divisions have led to supporters of some candidates placing their signs in front of Joiner’s and griping back-and-forth. But, for all of the outside noise, both Joiner and Gale emphasized the issues when discussing their decision to run for office.
For Joiner, the city will soon have to cut expenses as the Texas Department of Transportation completes a $210 million project to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway.
Stores moved or closed because of the massive state project, and Kemah expects to lose sales tax because of it.
“We’ve built a reserve of $4 million to help with that,” Joiner said. “That’s almost one full year of our budget. And we’re making very conservative projections, so if something does happen, we can handle it.”
But that’s not the only thing Kemah officials must pay attention to, Joiner said. The state legislature’s actions on sales tax revenues, the possibility of an 88-acre development doubling the city’s population and getting a conference and event center for the city are just a few other items Joiner mentioned.
Gale, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of drainage and traffic improvements as well as an increased need for code enforcement as reasons she would be a good fit for the job.
“A lot of local business leaders and residents feel the current administration is not as focused on the community,” she said.
But much of the criticism, particularly that directed from other council members, isn’t quite fair, Joiner said.
“The city is on track,” Joiner said. “But some criticize the fact that spending has gone up $1 million while I’ve been in office. But I don’t set the budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.