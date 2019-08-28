LEAGUE CITY
Worried about adding fresh layers of bureaucracy, the city council on Tuesday deferred voting on a measure that might help administrators circumvent a new state law stripping their power to regulate the exterior appearance of buildings.
Administrators hope to get around the state law, which takes effect Sept. 1, by requiring new residential developments of more than five lots and all commercial developments to form owners associations.
But the city council deferred voting on such a measure, worried some residents and developers wouldn’t welcome the requirement to form owners associations.
House Bill 2439 prohibits local communities from passing a whole host of ordinances governing what the exterior of a building must look like. The bill passed the Texas House in May and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott later signed it into law. When a new state law takes effect next month, city administrators will no longer be able regulate which materials builders use in new construction.
But if the council approved an ordinance such as proposed Tuesday, the city would work with the associations to create and enforce some of its existing building standards, administrators said.
Tuesday’s proposal illustrates the growing limitations state leaders have placed on local municipalities.
“Come Sept. 1, we can’t have any say in what a building will look like,” said David Hoover, League City’s director of planning and development. “We are just trying to use one of the few options we have left, but this is not an ideal situation.”
The bill will prevent League City from enforcing rules such as a masonry ordinance passed in 2016 meant to impose higher building standards by requiring the use of brick or rock exteriors on many new structures.
Several League City officials, such as Mayor Pat Hallisey and Councilman Larry Millican, have objected to loss of local control under the new state law.
“The state is going to legislate us into a cookie-cutter community,” Hallisey said.
Several council members spoke against the proposal, however, because it would add a layer of bureaucracy and because some residents object to homeowners associations.
“I appreciate the creativity, but I don’t like this at all,” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “If a developer is putting in 100 homes, he’s going to create a homeowners association. We are dealing with smaller properties with this, and that’s territory I’d rather not get into.”
Councilman Greg Gripon said he lived in a subdivision that doesn’t have a homeowners association, and that many of his neighbors choose to live there for that reason.
And David Johnson, a League City resident, expressed concern about requiring all business developments to create associations without first gauging the temperature in the community, he said.
“I’m concerned about creating another level of bureaucracy, especially at a time when we need more commercial development,” he said.
Councilman Nick Long called for the ordinance changes to be approved on a first reading and be more deeply discussed before a second reading.
Before that motion could be voted on, however, Dugie motioned to postpone the conversation for two meetings. The council then approved that motion in a 4-3 vote, with councilmen Long, Andy Mann and Chad Tressler opposed.
