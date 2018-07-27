Texas City and a former police officer have settled with a family that sued claiming the officer had stolen about $2,400 in Christmas present money from a man who had been stricken by a heart attack.
The conditional settlement notice, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, doesn’t disclose the exact terms of the settlement.
Randall Kallinen, the attorney representing the family of James Mabe, who died of a heart attack in December 2016, declined to say how much his clients received in the settlement.
Texas City police Chief Joe Stanton also declined to comment.
Linnard Crouch was charged with theft in July 2017, shortly after Mabe’s relatives filed the lawsuit in federal court claiming Crouch had stolen the Christmas present money.
Linda Mabe had given her husband, James, $2,400 to buy Christmas presents Dec. 19, 2016, the lawsuit asserts.
Shortly thereafter, James Mabe suffered a suspected cardiac episode and his car came to a stop in the road, Kallinen previously told The Daily News.
Crouch responded to a call of a truck in the road about 5:40 p.m. that day, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit asserts Crouch took the $2,400 and returned only about $300 to the family.
Later at the emergency room, Crouch gave Linda Mabe a bag with a few hundred dollars, the lawsuit asserts.
James Mabe’s son contacted Texas City police several times by phone after the incident and sent a letter Feb. 15, but no money was returned, the lawsuit asserts.
Crouch resigned from the police department Jan. 30, officials said.
The former officer then drew more charges after being accused of slamming his car into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Crouch is currently facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft, court records show. He is out on $80,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.