FRIENDSWOOD
The city of Friendswood on Thursday celebrated its 124th Annual Fourth of July Celebration.
The event’s Grand Parade, one of the county’s largest Independence Day parades, kicked off the day’s festivities.
Thousands of patriotically dressed viewers and participants of all ages gathered along Friendswood Drive for the event, which ended at Stevenson Park.
The theme of this year’s celebration was “There’s No Place Like Home.”
