Dickinson residents and visitors alike celebrated the city's Italian heritage Saturday with the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.
In addition to music, games and food, the event included a procession from city hall to two homes built by Italian immigrants. The procession celebrated the Catholic Feast of St. Joseph and featured the preserved altar of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, founded in Dickinson during the 1920s by Italian families.
