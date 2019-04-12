GALVESTON
About three weeks after an equipment failure caused residents to go without power for four days, some people living at Sandpiper Cove Apartments didn’t have air conditioning this week, residents said.
Cynthia Minix, a resident, hasn’t had air conditioning since her power went out March 18, she said Friday.
“The maintenance man came to see it, and he didn’t come back,” Minix said.
Minix’s unit was one of 66 that lost power between March 18 and March 21 at the apartment complex, 3816 Winnie St.
She’s one of several neighbors who don’t have air conditioning, she said.
She’s gotten notices from the apartment management indicating crews are working on the problem, but nothing has changed, Minix said.
“It’s hot in this house,” Minix said.
The apartment complex, which is officially called Compass Pointe but still locally known as Sandpiper Cove, is managed by Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management.
The air conditioning was working Friday morning, spokeswoman Valerie Jerome said in a statement.
Jerome didn’t return multiple calls throughout the week requesting more information.
Friday, local apartment managers referred to the Ohio office for comment.
Six of the 19 apartment buildings at Sandpiper Cove went without power in March.
The complex is part of a federal housing choice voucher program that subsidizes the rent low-income residents pay.
