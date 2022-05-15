Galveston will soon discuss ways to encourage more food truck operators to congregate into organized parks rather than at locations scattered across the city.
The city hopes such changes might clean up the look, enhance safety of the food trucks and attract more business, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.